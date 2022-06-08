MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching for a man wanted in connection to his possible role in assisting a runaway juvenile.

According to MPPD, Victoria Miroshnichenko (16) has been missing since January of 2022. Investigators believe she may be in the company of Nathan McCormick (19).

An arrest warrant has been issued for McCormick for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact MPPD at (843) 884-4176 or JBallentine@tompc.com.