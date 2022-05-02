MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is asking the public for help solving a nearly one-year-old murder case.

On May 6, 2021, Demetrius “MeMe” Woodard was found murdered at a home on Labor Camp Road.

In the weeks after the murder, MPPD offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Nearly a year later, it remains unsolved.

MPPD is once again asking anyone who may have information to come forward, reiterating that the $10,000 reward is still available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPPD at (843) 884-4176 or Detective Schnackenberg at (843) 884-4176 / DSchnackenberg@tompsc.com.