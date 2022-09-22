MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Thursday arrested a woman working as an elementary school substitute teacher for public intoxication.

Lori Mandarino (62) was arrested at around 12:15 p.m. on the James B. Edwards Elementary School campus.

A callout to parents with students at the school said that Mandarino was intercepted before she had any interaction with students “thanks to the quick action of our [School Resource Officer] and front office staff.”

The school was briefly placed on “hold” while MPPD removed Mandarino from campus.

According to MPPD, she was employed by a private contractor and not the Charleston County School District (CCSD).

CCSD said that Mandarino would not be working again at any school in the district.

Mandarino was charged with public intoxication. Bond was set at $262.00

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Mandarino has multiple previous charges. In July of 2022, she was arrested by MPPD for a DUI. She was also arrested by MPPD in May of 2021 on multiple shoplifting charges.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.