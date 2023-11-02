MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Thursday announced the arrest of Jeffery Watkins on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Watkins, who is a substitute teacher in the Charleston County School District, was charged with 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to MPPD, “there is no evidence at this time to link any Charleston County School District students to the circumstances that led to this arrest.”

MPPD said that the school district was made aware of the arrest and is cooperating with the investigation.

