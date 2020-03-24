MPPD to host virtual reading patrol

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is not letting social distancing prevent them from reading with the community.

After reading patrol at Barnes and Noble was canceled last week, MPPD has decided to go digital and host this week’s reading patrol on Facebook Live.

This Friday at 10:30 a.m., Chief Carl Ritchie and school resource officers will broadcast live from MPPD headquarters.

MPPD says that the new virtual platform even has some advantages- they can now reach children all over the community, not just in Mount Pleasant.

They plan to continue the virtual reading patrol for as long as social distancing is required.