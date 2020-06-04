MPPD to participate in peaceful protest Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) met with a group of organizers on Thursday to discuss plans for a peaceful protest to be held this weekend.

The event is scheduled to begin at Waterfront Park on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. MPPD Chief Ritchie will speak ahead of the event, to give everyone a brief overview of safety procedures. He and other MPPD officers will accompany protesters over the Ravenel Bridge via the pedestrian walkway, then stop at the top of the bridge for a moment of silence. The group will then return to Waterfront Park, where additional speakers will deliver closing remarks.

According to MPPD, the department will “be directly involved with the event to ensure the safety of all participants and that the Town of Mount Pleasant is not impacted negatively.” They are also “committed to ensuring” that every persons’ Constitutional right to be heard is protected.

MPPD emphasized that the Ravenel Bridge will not be shut down at any point:

“It is mutually understood that safety is the number one priority and that walking in the roadway could risk both injury to the marches as well as innocent persons in their vehicle.”

They also noted that demonstrators are working hard to ensure the event is peaceful, saying that “the group does not want their event to be remembered for the wrong reasons and are working closely with MPPD to identify anyone who may try to disrupt and overshadow the message they are wanting to convey.”