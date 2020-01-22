MPPD working overturned vehicle on HWY 17N at Oakland Market

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is working a vehicle rollover on Highway 17N at Oakland Market, according to their Twitter.

The vehicle struck the traffic control box when it rolled over, causing all traffic lights in the intersection to go out.

The Oakland Market entrance/exit is closed. The Lexington Drive exit is exiting onto Highway 17 Southbound ONLY, according to MPPD.

