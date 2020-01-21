MPRD extends Spring sport registration to Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department has extended their Spring sports registration to noon on Friday.

Online registration still ends at midnight on Tuesday, but in person registration will continue until noon on Friday.

MPRD also noted a few important things to remember:

MPRD recently adopted new registration software. If your household is not updated online in the new system, you will not be able to register online. To register in person, bring proof of residency and birth certificates or passports for all children participating to any MPRD location. Your household information can be updated in the new system during this visit.

MPRD also wants people to know that it is possible to update household information online, but residents MUST receive a confirmation email acknowledging the update BEFORE they are able to register online. The confirmation email can take up to two business days. Since the online registration ends Tuesday night, those who have not yet received a confirmation email should register in person.

Registration Locations: