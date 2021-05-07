MSRON 10 Bravo Company conducting force protection exercises on Cooper, Wando rivers this month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston is conducting force protection exercises on Lowcountry waterways this month, which could include loud noises.

Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 10 Bravo Company, which is stationed at Joint Base Charleston’s Naval Weapons Station, is conducting force protection exercises on the Cooper River near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, the Wando River, and on the Naval Weapons Station at their compound.

Training will take place May 4th through the 17th.

Leaders say the exercise will involve firing blank ammunition from rifle and crew-served weapons, which will result in loud noises.

“The MSRON 10 Bravo Company conducts this training exercise regularly to maintain their ability to respond to various scenarios at any time,” said Joint Base Charleston in a release. “Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations.”

JBC said they have taken advance coordination with local law enforcement and first responders.

MSRON 10 is part of the Maritime Expeditionary Security Group, which JBC says is comprised of three active-duty squadrons and four reserve squadrons.

“The units operate in harbors, rivers, bays, across the littorals and ashore,” JBC said. Their primary mission is to conduct maritime security operations across all phases of military operations.