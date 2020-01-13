Mt. Pleasant man arrested for road rage incident involving Uber Driver

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In the late hours of Saturday night into Sunday morning, the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to multiple reports of violations involving Terry Lucas (38) of Mount Pleasant.

Around 11:30 p.m., MPPD responded to a road rage incident involving Lucas and an Uber driver.

The Uber driver told officers that he was using his high beams to identify the apartment number of the customer he was supposed to be picking up, when a man (Lucas) “pulled up to his vehicle and started to ‘cuss him out’” for using the high beams.

The situation escalated, and Lucas exited his own vehicle and approached the Uber driver’s vehicle “in an aggressive manner” while holding a handgun near his leg.

While the Uber driver clarified that Lucas never pointed the handgun at him, a warrant for Lucas was issued for pointing/presenting a loaded or unloaded firearm at another person.

MPPD noted that during their discussions with Lucas, he smelled of “intoxicants” and informed officers that he had “approximately 6 beers and shots earlier in the day.”

Lucas was not immediately arrested following this encounter.

A short time later, around midnight, MPPD received a call about a possibly intoxicated driver “traveling north across the Ravenel Bridge swerving across all 4 lanes.”

Officers located the vehicle, which they discovered was being driven by Lucas.

Lucas was then taken into custody and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center “where he was booked under a pending warrant.”