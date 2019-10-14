Mt. Pleasant man arrested on child pornography charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According the news release, Daniel Anthony Feerst, 64, was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Feerst. Investigators stated that Feerst possessed files of child pornography.

Officials added that Feerst was arrested on October 8, 2019.

He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.