Mt. Pleasant PD asking for assistance on solving multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department needs your help in solving multiple car break-ins that happened overnight.

The break-ins happened on Stockton, Royal Links, and Charter Oaks Drive. Police are now asking if you have any video form 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. that shows anything suspicious to send it to crime tips.

We asked the Mount Pleasant Police Department on who you need to watch out for.

You should take precaution every night with your car and make sure your security lights are on, get a video surveillance camera, and always lock your vehicle.