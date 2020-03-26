Mt. Pleasant PD closing Pitt Street Bridge, playground at Memorial Waterfront Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In an effort to ‘flatten the curve’ and keep the coronavirus from spreading, two popular outdoor locations are being closed to the public.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department on Thursday said it ‘made the difficult decision’ to close both the Pitt Street Bridge and the playground at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

The goal is to limit how many people are gathering in any one area.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said police officers observed too many people not observing social distancing guidelines. “Nobody wanted to have to close these facilities, but our objective is to flatten the curve,” he said in a tweet.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order that groups of three or more are not allowed in public spaces. Most parks, playgrounds and non-essential businesses are also closed.

The Town of Mount Pleasant has not yet issued a stay at home order unlike the neighboring City of Charleston.