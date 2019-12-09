Mt. Pleasant PD investigating threatening social media post referencing Wando High School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant will have an increased presence at all schools on Monday following a threatening message posted to social media.

According to Inspector Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers received calls from in-state and out of state in reference to a threatening social media post about Wando High School.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and federal officials are actively working on the case, according to Inspector Rosier.

“We have increased our officer presence at Wando High School and all schools in Mount Pleasant to ensure the safety of the students and staff,” he said in an email early Monday. “We will continue to work this case throughout the day and keep our community updated.”