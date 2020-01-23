Mt. Pleasant PD: Juvenile calls 911 after suspicious interaction with couple

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating reports of suspicious activity.

Officers responded to Oakland Market last Friday in response to a juvenile being approached by a couple asking for assistance with their vehicle.

Police say the juvenile declined to help them out and called 911 after feeling suspicious about the interaction with the couple.

A report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department stated a white male and female approached the female juvenile while she was sitting in her car.

The couple told the juvenile their car was in another parking lot behind an Ultra Tan and pointed towards a red car. They also told the juvenile that their children were waiting at a nearby La Hacienda restaurant.

The report states after the juvenile declined to help the couple, they drove off in a different car – a beige Chevy van.

We’re told officers were unable to locate anyone matching the description of that couple, however, detectives are still investigating the report. Officers have been conducting extra patrols in the area.

“We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious persons or activity to your local law enforcement,” the department said.

