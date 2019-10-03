Mt. Pleasant PD said they are aware of a post directed at the department from a man charged with disturbing a school

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant police say they are aware of Facebook posts directed at the department from a man who threatened a school in August.

Officers were dispatched to Carolina Park Academy on August 22nd after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

A school resource officer said he saw a man walking around the school and when he notified the individual that he was on private property, the man responded by saying: “It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids. I just might.”

That man was later identified as Michael Gorlitsky. He was arrested and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center for ‘disturbing schools.’

A judge set Gorlitsky’s bond at $500,000 and ordered him to get a mental evaluation at MUSC before his release. He was also banned from all school campuses.

On Thursday, Mount Pleasant police posted on Facebook saying the department “is aware of recent Facebook posts made by Michael Gorlitsky to our page. Officers have confirmed that Mr. Gorlitsky is at his residence which is outside the Town of Mount Pleasant.”

In one of the posts, obtained by News 2, Gorlitsky shared his version of that conversation with the Carolina Park Academy SRO:

SRO: “You can’t be here.” Gorlitsky: “I’m a tourist. I’m just browsing.” … “You guys probably think I’m here to shoot a bunch of kids or something.” SRO: “That’s not funny.” Gorlitsky: “Maybe it should be.”

He also included what he referred to as legal documents to the post and said his lawyer advised him not to make the post.

“I clearly need to sue either the police for misconduct/negligence or (the SRO) directly for slander/libel,” he said in the post.

Gorlitsky also included pictures of his “philosophy and poetry.”

Gorlitsky Facebook post obtained by News 2

The department said they will continue to work with the judge, as well as their federal and state partners, to ensure the community is safe.

School resource officers were also notified of the posts and patrol officers have increased patrols around area schools.