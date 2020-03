MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say traffic collisions have taken a dramatic increase since the beginning of the year.

Officers say there was a 26-percent increase in crashes from January to February.

The top reasons are drivers following too closely includes failure to yield the right of way and driving too fast for conditions.

The hours between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the evening had the most collisions. Wednesdays and Fridays saw the most crashes of the week.