Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 54-year-old man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Detectives with the Mount Pleasant Police Department began investigating 54-year-old Edward Leroy Allen III after receiving a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in December.

Allen was arrested this week on 10 counts of 3rd degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, four counts of 1st Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor 2nd Degree.