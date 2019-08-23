Mt. Pleasant Police Chief makes comments on arrest of suspicious man outside a school

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant’s Chief of Police is speaking out after a suspicious man was arrested for making disturbing comments on school property this week.

Officers received a call from a school resource officer at Carolina Park Academy on Wednesday regarding an individual who made comments about possibly harming students.

According to an incident report, the employee saw the man walking around the school. When the SRO told the man he was on private property, he replied by saying: “It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids. I just might.”

That man was later identified as Michael Gorlitzsky. He was arrested and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center for ‘disturbing schools.’

In a letter to the community on Friday, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie said: “Through the quick actions of the school staff, crossing guards and our officers we were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident. The partnership with our community is integral to our mission and we cherish the relationship we have with our citizens, businesses, and schools.”

Chief Ritchie went on to say: “As a result of the circumstances surrounding this suspicious person, our Department is continuing to work with our state, federal, and mental health partners to ensure the safety of our community. All of the Mount Pleasant public schools have an assigned School Resource Officer and we are constantly patrolling private schools and daycare centers.”

During a bond hearing Thursday, Gorlitzky was granted a $500,000 bond and will be required to have electronic monitoring.

Chief Ritchie said the suspect is still in custody as of Friday morning.

“I want to thank the community, again, for their quick response in alerting us,” he said. “As we move forward, remember that if you see something, say something!”