NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - A family in North Charleston is speaking out after the attempted kidnapping of a young girl.​ ​ Just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies were called to a mobile home park in North Charleston. ​7-year-old Marllena had been taken from her home by an unidentified man while she was sleeping.

Marllena’s mother, Ana Garcia, tells News 2 that the kidnapper busted through a locked door of her mobile home.