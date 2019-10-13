Mt. Pleasant Police to add patrol boat and traffic officer due to new safety grant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department will soon add a patrol boat to the department.

Mt. Pleasant Town Council approved a $300,000 port security grant on Tuesday, October 8.

The town will match the grant by up to nearly $100,000.

Crews would be stationed on the boat during peak response times.

The department will also add a new traffic safety police officer who will monitor the roads in Mt. Pleasant.

The grant is budgeted for $360,000 over the course of a four year span.