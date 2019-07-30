Mt. Pleasant resident wins $25,000 for life through SC Education Lottery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Someone in Mount Pleasant has reason to celebrate for a lifetime!

One lucky lottery player purchased a winning Lucky for Life ticket which means they will receive $25,000 a year for life.

According to state lottery officials, the ticket was sold at the Circle K on Bessemer Road and matched the first five numbers drawn in Monday’s drawing.

The winner will decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners. The “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

Those lucky numbers were: 5, 6, 16, 19, and 27 Lucky Ball: 9

The winner of that ticket has not yet come forward. Lottery officials say they should sign the back of that ticket and keep it in a safe location until they are ready to come forward and claim the prize.

In South Carolina alone, 8,600 players hold tickets for prizes from $3 up to $25,000 a year for life. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.