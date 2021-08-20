Mt. Pleasant St. closed near Hwy 78 as emergency crews respond to incident in Downtown Charleston

Charleston County News

UPDATE: The scene has cleared.

——————————————————————————————————————–

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple emergency crews have blocked an area off in Downtown Charleston after an early morning incident.

Charleston Police Department is blocking the entrance to Mt. Pleasant St. near Highway 78 as of 7:30 a.m. as crews are on the scene investigating an incident in the area.

News 2 crews are on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

