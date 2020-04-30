Mt. Pleasant Town Council to discuss a resolution that would ask IOP, Sullivan’s Island to stop restrictions

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant will hold a special council meeting on Friday to discuss a possible resolution regarding restrictions to Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms.

Despite Governor Henry McMaster rescinding an order that loosened restrictions on public beach access last week, Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms, along with other island towns, voted to keep restrictions in place.

Gov. McMaster revised order gave the authority back to local governments.

Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Jake Rambo said the purpose of the meeting is to send a resolution to the City of Isle of Palms and Town of Sullivan’s Island urging them to end the barricade of state roads.

“Neither IOP nor Sullivan’s own the roads they are barricading, nor do they own the beaches,” said Rambo in a tweet Thursday.

He said hundreds of thousands of county tax dollars are spent every year to re-nourish the public beaches.

“Charleston County provides/ funds extra resources to patrol the beach during the warm weather season,” he said. “Isle of Palms police have said that operating a checkpoint puts officers at greater risk for infection than simply patrolling the beaches.”

That meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m.