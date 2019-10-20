Mt. Pleasant Waterworks: Recent dry spell to blame for higher water bills

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Many people in Mt. Pleasant have noticed their water bills have been on the rise in the last few months.

Some homeowners said they’ve been paying up to $600 a month on their water bills and want to know why.

Mt. Pleasant Waterworks said that the recent dry spell in the area along with higher temperatures and leaks in pipes have all contributed to the higher rates.

However, some people, like John Gall of Mt. Pleasant, are having a hard time believing that.

“$100 a month or more seems very excessive. I haven’t stepped up because it’s still affordable but I’d rather pay $30 than $50. For me, it’s not been so much of a great increase but I have noticed that it is higher.” John Gall, Mt. Pleasant resident

Mt. Pleasant Waterworks made a statement to customers saying they’re working on new self service data system.

There is no word, right now, when that new service will be ready to go.