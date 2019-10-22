Mt. Pleasant Waterworks to host ‘Waterwise Workshop’ for customers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – High water bills in the Town of Mount Pleasant has been a hot topic in recent days, with some reaching $900 or higher.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks will host a public workshop to teach its customers about water meter readings and billing rates.

You can drop in anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th.

The ‘Waterwise Workshop’ is being held in the utility’s public meeting room.

You are encouraged to pre-register so Mount Pleasant Waterworks can make a personalized account packet.

Customers can pre-register by calling 843-884-9626 or by emailing customerservice@mpwonline.com.