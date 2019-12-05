Mt. Pleasant’s Holiday Market and Christmas Light Parade to shine this weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Holiday season is well underway across the Lowcountry and on Sunday, the Town of Mount Pleasant will host it’s annual Holiday Market and Christmas Light Parade.

Brilliantly lit floats and community groups will march up West Coleman Boulevard as the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade to dazzle thousands of residents and visitors.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will start at Live Oak Drive and end at Patriots Point Road.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Colonel Gregory S. Gilmour, Commander of the 315th Airlift Wing, who is retiring on December 7th.

The annual Holiday Market & Craft Show combines all the goodies from the town’s traditional food market, such as locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, hot food and homemade preserves with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans.

More than 100 vendors are making homemade crafts and goodies for the event.