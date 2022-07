MTP FD responded to a fire off Venning Rd the morning of July 4

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews were on the scene of a two-story house fire Monday morning in Mount Pleasant.

According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home off Venning Road around 9:30 a.m. the morning of July 4.

MPFD told the public to expect a large presence of emergency vehicles in the area.

