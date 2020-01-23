Mulch pile fire in Ladson affects family.

LADSON, SC (WCBD) – A fire in the wooded area of Ladson has been burning for days and has a family concerned for their safety
It all started when a mulch pile caught fire this weekend.
According to North Charleston officials, the combination of fuel, heat and oxygen caused a combustion.
That combustion then created flames and created a scare for the Miller family.
While the fire hasn’t touched their home, it’s impacted the health of the family members inside who suffer from alsma.
At this time, North Charleston fire considers this a contained smoldering fire.
Currently they have fire breaks in place to make sure it doesn’t spread and supervisors keeping an eye out.
Despite these efforts, the family says they want to see this fire out and find a way to prevent future ones.
“Had the wind shifted a different direction we’d be in a very different situation right now. I don’t ever want to be with my back up against the wall that we are going to lose our house to a fire that could’ve been prevented,” says Ann Miller, the homeowner.
The company Ladson Wood Recycling has been told to inform authorities of any other flareups that could cause another fire.