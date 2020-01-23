Mulch pile fire in Ladson affects family.

LADSON, SC (WCBD) – A fire in the wooded area of Ladson has been burning for days and has a family concerned for their safety​

​

It all started when a mulch pile caught fire this weekend.​

According to North Charleston officials, the combination of fuel, heat and oxygen caused a combustion. ​

That combustion then created flames and created a scare for the Miller family.​

While the fire hasn’t touched their home, it’s impacted the health of the family members inside who suffer from alsma.​

At this time, North Charleston fire considers this a contained smoldering fire​.

Currently they have fire breaks in place to make sure it doesn’t spread and supervisors keeping an eye out.​

Despite these efforts, the family says they want to see this fire out and find a way to prevent future ones.​

​

“Had the wind shifted a different direction we’d be in a very different situation right now. I don’t ever want to be with my back up against the wall that we are going to lose our house to a fire that could’ve been prevented​,” says Ann Miller, the homeowner.

​

The company Ladson Wood Recycling has been told to inform authorities of any other flareups that could cause another fire.​