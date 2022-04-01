MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a Friday evening collision with minor injuries in Mount Pleasant.

The Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) reported around 5:20 p.m. that a portion of Highway 17 near Coakley Road was shut down due to the two-car collision.

Traffic was being rerouted onto Rifle Range Road, causing significant backups all the way past the Isle of Palms Connector.

Crews did not say when the road is expected to reopen.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.