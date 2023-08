CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and St. John’s Fire District (SJFD) are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Johns Island.

According to SJFD, the four-vehicle collision is on the 3100 block of Bohicket Road between Isadora and Toni Lane.

The road was closed in both directions shortly after 4:00 p.m. Crews are advising drivers to find an alternate route.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.