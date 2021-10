MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District are responding to a three-car collision at Highway 41 and Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

One lane of Highway 41 is shut down as of 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews on scene Hwy 41 and Hwy 17, three vehicle crash, one lane of 41 shut down. — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) October 5, 2021

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash. Officials did not say how long they anticipated traffic to be impacted.

