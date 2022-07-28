MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is responding to a Thursday evening collision that shut down multiple lanes on I-526.

According to MPPD, the four-car crash happened at exit 29 near Long Point Road around 6:25 p.m.

The eastbound side of I-526 was still down to one lane as of 7:00 p.m.

MPPD said delays are expected in the area.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash was cleared as of 7:09 p.m.

