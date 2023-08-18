CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several first responders are coming together Saturday for an active shooter/mass-casualty training response exercise.
The St. John’s Fire District is hosting the exercise, which is taking place at Hayes Park on Johns Island.
It will begin around 9:00 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 1:00 p.m.
The following agencies are participating:
- St. John’s Fire District
- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
- Charleston Fire Department
- St. Andrews Fire Department
- James Island PSD Fire Department
- MUSC
- Charleston County EMS
- FMT Ambulance
- Barrier Island Ocean Rescue
- Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad