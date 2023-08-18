CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several first responders are coming together Saturday for an active shooter/mass-casualty training response exercise.

The St. John’s Fire District is hosting the exercise, which is taking place at Hayes Park on Johns Island.

It will begin around 9:00 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 1:00 p.m.

The following agencies are participating:

  • St. John’s Fire District
  • Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
  • Charleston Fire Department
  • St. Andrews Fire Department
  • James Island PSD Fire Department
  • MUSC
  • Charleston County EMS
  • FMT Ambulance
  • Barrier Island Ocean Rescue
  • Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad