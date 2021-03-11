Two arrested following armed robbery, multi-agency pursuit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), and Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) were involved in a Thursday afternoon pursuit.

According to NCPD, two suspects were stealing computers from a business on the 5200 block of International Blvd around 2:21 p.m.

The two suspects robbed three locations Thursday.

At 3:37 p.m., North Charleston Police tried to conduct a traffic stop and the driver fled. Shortly after, GCPD joined the pursuit.

The subjects continued into Berkeley County, where BCSO officers joined the pursuit.

At one point, law enforcement “lost the car,” but they were able to locate it and set up a perimeter.

The pursuit ended in the Crowfield Subdivision, where law enforcement is currently still investigating.

An officer on scene reports that two suspects have been arrested. Both were armed.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.