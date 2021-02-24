Multiple agencies respond house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple emergency response crews were dispatched to a house fire in West Ashely Wednesday evening.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the call was received shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Crews with the Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police Department arrived to a home on West Confederate Circle to find the home “well involved in fire.”

The smoke and fire venting from the attic was so bad that “crews were forced to evacuate the structure for a brief period of time, until additional ventilation improved conditions.”

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but investigators have not yet determined the origin, cause, or circumstances of the fire.

The Charleston Fire Department says that the home was under renovation and no injuries were reported.