MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two agencies are responding to a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD), crews are on scene at 1237 Timothy Bostic Lane as of 3:15 p.m.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is assisting as well.

AMFD said that when crews arrived, fire was heavy. They focused on extinguishing the flames inside of the house.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., the bulk of the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

