Multiple agencies responding to housefire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments on Thursday night responded to a housefire on Marylin Drive.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, “the home was heavily involved when firefighters arrived.”

Crews remained on scene as of 10:25 p.m. putting out hot spots in the attic.

It is unclear at this point what caused the fire or if anyone was home at the time.

News 2 has crews en route to the scene.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.