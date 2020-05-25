Two rescued from capsized boat near Edisto

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday afternoon, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to a watercraft in distress near Steamboat Landing on Edisto Island.

James Ballentine and William Hallman had a good start to their shark fishing trip, they had caught a few fish before the weather began to turn.

The wind picked up and the water got choppy, bringing waves that the men described as taller than them, and causing their 16-foot vessel to capsize. They were able to climb on top of the boat and call for help.

The men spent about 35 minutes on top of the boat before crews arrived and towed the boat to the dock. The men lost all of their fishing gear, wallets, and keys, but luckily, they were not injured.

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to include details about the event, as provided by agencies and those involved.

