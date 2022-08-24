CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching the area for a possible kidnapper and victim after a police pursuit out of Hanahan ended in Downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident originated with a kidnapping call out of Hanahan.

The pursuit began in the jurisdiction of the Hanahan Police Department, but soon after 8:00 p.m. officers from the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies became involved.

CPD got involved after the pursuit came to a stop near the Hampton Park Terrace area and the vehicle was abandoned.

As of 10:00 p.m., CPD said that multiple agencies were searching the area for the suspect/victim. CCSO has a helicopter and bloodhounds assisting in the search.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Details are limited at this time. News 2 has a crew en route to the scene and is working to learn more.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.