Multiple agencies searching for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
missing-boater_162578

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching for a possible missing boater Thursday night off of Wadmalaw Island.

According to St. John’s Fire District, crews arrived to Cherry Point Boat Landing at around 6:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they found “a boat that was circling with no persons on board.” Family and friends said that they were unable to reach the person believed to be on the boat.

St. John’s Fire Department units, the U.S. Coast Guard,St. Paul’s Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad, SC DNR, KISB Beach Patrol and Colleton County Sheriffs Office are assisting with the search.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES