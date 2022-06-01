NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fights broke out at Wannamaker County Park over the Memorial Day holiday.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were working off duty at the park on Monday when several individuals began fighting at one of the shelters around 4:30 p.m.

“Hundreds of people were in the area at the time. Additional deputies, along with North Charleston police officers, responded to disperse the crowds and help direct traffic,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Knapp said those involved cleared out of the area when law enforcement responded.

He said there were no reports of a weapon being used, nor any reports of injury. No arrests were made.