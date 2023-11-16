CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– Organizations came together to host a veteran’s job fair event at the John Hagood stadium this afternoon.

Veterans and their families came to the Citadel to meet with potential employers. Over 50 different businesses were on site including cooperate, industrial, and county jobs were ready to hire on the spot.

“We are having this event just to showcase all the employers and the veterans here in the Charleston region to set them up with good jobs,” said Zachary Hippely a Veteran business consultant.

According to the United States department of labor, the unemployment rate for veterans in 2022 was 2.8% to 4.4% lower than it was the previous year.

Eloise Davis, a recruiter said she understands how challenging being unemployed can be, so she is excited to give veterans this opportunity.

“I am excited to be at the citadel to recruit our veterans and our general public for positions with Dorchester County government we have a lot to offer in benefits and career opportunities and we help with educational assistance, so I am excited to be out here to help individuals find their niche in their next career growth,” said Davis.

Tim Friend, a veteran who recently retired from the army said he hopes the event helps other local veterans feel more comfortable and confident in their lives outside of the service.

“I hope they achieve a sense of stability, financially, and mentally and be able to find a career that kind of let them highlight their passion and goals. transition can be a little difficult but it can kind of smooth the process if you have something that you’re doing that inspires you and keep you going,” said friend.

Officials say they ‘ll be holding events like this throughout November which is national veterans’ month.