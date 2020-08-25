Multiple ways to get involved and inform the City Plan on ideas for future changes to the Peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is opening up the conversation for the community to get involved in informing the city of suggestions for the new Charleston City Plan.

The city is hoping that the community can give their ideas on some of the decisions this updated plan will be making for the future development of the area.

The plan is revised every ten years and updated every five years. It is developed by the Planning Commission and adopted by the City Council.

It is rooted in four basic concepts or guiding principles which include water first, data smart, strength in diversity, and community empowerment.

The city has opened the discussion for the community to get involved by taking part in group meetings in several ways:

By Geography – Community conversations will be held for each area of the city: the Peninsula, West Ashley, the Cainhoy Peninsula, and James and Johns Islands. Discussion will focus on current conditions and future plans specific to each area. To attend, you can select which available time works best for you and register.

By Topic – You can get involved in the discussion for two main city challenges flooding and housing. The city’s goal is to deepen the understanding of challenges and opportunities for each and develop community-driven solutions that are sustainable and equitable.

Open Listening Sessions – There are two scheduled listening sessions to give an opportunity for community members to share their story and vision for the future of the city. You can select which time slot works best and register.

Lead Your Own Meeting – A packet is in the works for virtual and in-person meetings that community members can download or have mailed if they would like to set up their own community meetings. You can also get assistance with coordination, technology and/or facilitation as requested.

Engage Online Independently – You can register for the City Plan newsletter or follow the City Plan on all of their social media platforms.

For more information on how to get involved or register for a specific group meeting, click here.