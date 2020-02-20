Mumps confirmed in one person associated with North Charleston High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A case of the Mumps has been confirmed “in a person associated with” North Charleston High School.

The Department of Environmental Health and Control (DHEC) sent a letter notifying affected individuals on February 19.

In the letter, DHEC noted that those receiving the letter “may have been exposed to this individual between February 6-7, 2020.”

The letter advised everyone to “monitor for the signs of mumps,” which it discussed in depth.

DHEC noted that “one case of the mumps does not constitute an outbreak at the high school.”

The Charleston County School District issued a statement reading:

“North Charleston High School and Charleston County School District staff are following DHEC guidelines and will continue to thoroughly monitor this matter. To be clear, this is not an outbreak; only one individual from the school was diagnosed with this viral infection. The letter from DHEC that went home to students, families, and staff yesterday provides helpful information, including symptoms to look for and tips for prevention.”