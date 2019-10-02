Mumps Outbreak: 2 new cases of mumps confirmed at the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mumps outbreak continues at the College of Charleston.

The College this week confirmed two new mumps cases, bringing the total to five. Health officials say the first case was reported on September 17th.

In accordance with guidelines set by the Department of Health and Environmental Control, college health officials are in the process of notifying the close contacts of people who have been confirmed to have the virus.

The college says they are still processing vaccination records. If you haven’t already, make sure your records are updated with the student health services.

If you have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps, monitor yourself for any possible symptoms. If you have never received the MMR vaccine, the recommendation is to receive the full two-dose MMR series.