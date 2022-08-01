CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital has secured two new pediatric ambulances complete with advanced life-saving technology.

The ambulances are certified by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) “as Neonatal/Pediatric Critical Care ‘Specialty Care’ ambulances.”

They are equipped with ventilators that can be used on even the smallest of premature babies and are the only ambulances in the state that carry a ‘Heliox’ gas mixture.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Heliox is a mixture of helium and oxygen commonly used in scuba diving. It is also used in patients with respiratory problems because it is easier to inhale and increases respiratory flow.

In addition to their unique equipment inside, the ambulances will have one-of-a-kind designs painted on the outside. They will be painted with Lowcountry themes and “will be like no other pediatric transport vehicles in the state,” according to MUSC.

The ambulances will be unveiled during a ceremony Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.