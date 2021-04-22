MUSC, CCSD partnering to vaccinate high school students

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrival at MUSC. Some vials were removed from the freezer and moved to refrigerator for distribution in the first few days.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Thursday announced a partnership to bring vaccines to high school students in the district.

Beginning next week, MUSC will supply doses of the Pfizer vaccine to schools for administration by school nurses. MUSC pharmacists and doctors will also be on site to help if necessary.

MUSC will give doses to the eight largest high schools in the district and “other health care organizations will handle the rest of the district’s schools.”

Students will be able to register online for the voluntary shots. Parental consent is required.

Dr. Allison Eckard, director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at MUSC, said “because the vaccine is so new and some people are still hesitant about getting it, involving the parents is the right thing to do — although state laws don’t actually require parental consent.”

The Pfizer vaccine is safe for individuals ages 16 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).