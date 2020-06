Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – One MUSC Children’s patient hung a poster on their window asking to visit a yacht docked near the Ravenel Bridge.

We ❤️ our kids! One of our patients created a clever ask to the owner of this yacht. Message us here if he may come aboard! #ImWhatsPossible pic.twitter.com/rOslGIyka0 — MUSC Children's Health (@MUSCkids) June 18, 2020

Thanks to social media shares, a crew member on the yacht has reached out to the hospital to set up a visit for the patient.