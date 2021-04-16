MUSC COVID-19 Situation Assessment for Charleston shows three key metrics in ‘red zone’

CHARLESOTN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Situation Assessment for MUSC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Projects shows three key metrics in the red zone as of April 14.

The weekly change of reported COVID-19 infections is up 18%, which is three times the minimum 6% growth required to enter the red zone.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported between April 6 and 12 is also in the red, with 1072 cases reported. The threshold to be in the red zone is 388 cases per week for a population of 775,831.

Finally, the number of super spreader events and congregant facility outbreaks is in the red zone as well, with DHEC reporting multiple nursing home outbreaks. This means that at least three instances of 10 or more cases in a given social group or setting have been reported in the past 30 days.

The trajectory of documented cases is in the yellow, meaning “there is a negative slope of the trend line (downward trajectory) of the daily 7-day average of number of cases for one of the past two weeks (one week positive, one week negative).”

Diagnostic testing availability is in the green, meaning anyone who meets criteria and wants a test can get a test.

Return of diagnostic testing is also in the green, meaning results are returned within an average of two days from sample collection.

Hospital capacity to treat critical patients is in the green, meaning “area hospitals have greater than 15% of total staffed ICU beds available.”